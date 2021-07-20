Warning from Chief Medical Officer on hot weather health risks

The Chief Medical Officer said this morning that while people should get outdoors this week and enjoy the beautiful weather, it’s important to do so in as safe a way as possible.

He has also asked the public to continue to follow relevant public health advice to keep you and those around you safe from Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan said:

"Be SunSmart – regularly and liberally apply sunscreen that has a sun protection factor of at least 30+ for adults and 50+ for children, wear light and loose-fitting clothing that covers your skin, wear a hat and sunglasses. Keep yourself cool and hydrated.

"Other risks to be mindful of during this spell of hot weather are heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"Heat exhaustion is not usually serious if you can cool down within 30 minutes. Signs of heat exhaustion include headache, dizziness and confusion, loss of appetite and feeling sick, fast breathing or pulse, high temperature of 38C or above and being very thirsty. If not treated this can lead to heatstroke, which means the body is no longer able to cool itself down and this needs to be treated as an emergency.

"If you feel unwell, or you or your children display any of the above symptoms immediately move to a cool place, rest and hydrate. If needed, seek medical attention.

"Look out for others around you, especially individuals who may be more vulnerable to the effects of heat such as older people, young children and babies.

"Finally, please continue to follow relevant public health advice to keep you and those around you safe from Covid-19.!