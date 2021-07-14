Single? Callout for Waterford participants to take part in The Love Experiment

Callout for Kilkenny participants to take part in The Love Experiment

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A brand new show for RTÉ2 called The Love Experiment is currently doing a call out for participants to take part and are keen to feature people from all around the country. 

"We are looking for singletons of all ages. In this brand new show, two total strangers meet, sit down and ask each other a series of questions which scientific studies suggest could see them meet their perfect partner. 

"Far removed from the world of dating apps and devices, The Love Experiment brings people back to basics as they seek to make authentic human connections," a spokesperson for the show said.

For more information contact theloveexperiment@rte.ie  

