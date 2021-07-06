Vaccine registration brought forward for 30 to 34-year-olds

Vaccine registration brought forward for 30 to 34-year-olds

Vaccine registration brought forward for 30 to 34-year-olds

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

The Minister for Health has confirmed that registration for a Covid-19 mRNA vaccine for 30 to 34-year-olds has been brought forward.

The age cohort can already phone their local pharmacy to get a one-shot Johnson & Johnson jab when supply becomes available but they can also register for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine from Wednesday, July 7. This has been moved forward from July 9.

34-year-olds can sign up through the HSE vaccine portal on Wednesday, Jully 7, with 33-year-olds on Thursday and so on until 30-year-olds signing up from Sunday.

The minister has also said that appointments for this age group will be sent out in "a matter of days."

