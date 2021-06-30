Hard-hitting warning about dangers of paddling pools issued by Fire Brigade

The image used by Dublin Fire Brigade
A hard-hitting warning about the dangers of paddling pools has been issued by Dublin Fire Brigade.
The emergency service provider said that drownings can happen in seconds and in only a small amount of water.
The Fire Brigade also used a stark image of a toddler mannequin face down in a paddle pool to illustrate the warning.
The social media alert on Twitter said: "Taking out a paddling pool?
"Drownings can happen quickly, silently and only in a few inches of water.
"Never take your eyes off children when they are around water.
"Empty them when they are not in use and turn them upside down.
"See HERE for summer safety tips."
