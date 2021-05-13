Partner visiting to postnatal ward allowed at University Hospital Waterford from Friday

Management at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) has confirmed that effective from this Friday, May 14, partner visiting to the postnatal ward in the hospital will recommence.

These visitations will be strictly coordinated by the ward manager and will be subject to ongoing review.

"The safety measures that were introduced at UHW have been exceptionally successful in managing the risks associated with Covid-19 and protecting patients and staff," a spokesperson for UHW said.

"Staff at UHW fully appreciate how difficult restrictions can be for expectant mothers, and are always striving to provide the best possible care and support to mothers and their babies.

"The safety and care of patients and staff is paramount in UHW."