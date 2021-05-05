More cases of Covid-19 in Waterford as seven additional deaths recorded across Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today (Wednesday) been notified of seven additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths notified today, five occurred in April, one in February and one in January. The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 67-92 years.

There has been a total of 4,915 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday, May 4, the HPSC has been notified of 418 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 251,087* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

199 are men / 214 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

167 in Dublin, 39 in Cork, 32 in Donegal, 29 in Kildare, 22 in Meath and the remaining 129 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 137 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Monday, May 3, 1,621,870 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,174,292 people have received their first dose

447,578 people have received their second dose

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said: “As we look forward to the greater reopening of activities and services, our key objective now is to maintain our course in coming weeks and follow the public health advice in our daily activities.

“When you are planning to meet someone, remember that outdoors is safer for everybody. And when you meet up, stay at a two metre distance, keep to a small group and avoid crowded areas. This will minimise the risk of passing the virus from person to person, driving down the incidence rate and keeping our society open.

“Throughout this pandemic we have seen outbreaks and clusters of disease as a result of social events such as funerals, wakes and birthday parties. Unfortunately we need to continue to stay vigilant to the infectious nature of this disease and avoid congregating together in large groups. We need all sectors of society to continue to encourage and support the public health messages and to help everyone to stay safe.”