'Hugely ambitious' Waterford Migrant Integration Strategy launched by Minister Joe O’Brien

The Waterford Migration Integration Strategy 2021-2024 has been launched at a virtual event by Minister of State for Community Development and Charities Joe O’Brien TD.

Cllr Damien Geoghegan, Mayor of Waterford City and County, said the strategy sets out how Waterford can continue to build a "tolerant, inclusive and integrated" society for those coming to the city and county.

“The strategy is hugely ambitious in its approach and vision. It makes 43 key recommendations relating to areas like education and lifelong learning, employment and pathways to work, health, social inclusion, and sport," the Mayor stated.

Speakers at the launch Waterford Migrant Integration Forum chair Obianuju Ekedozie, Waterford Migrant Integration Strategy Steering Group's Csilla Czelvikker and strategy consultant Breandán O'Caoimh.

The strategy offers a supportive framework for the integration and inclusion of all migrant communities in Waterford city and county. It aims to support the integration of migrants in all facets of life and it encompasses strategic actions that relate to all aspects of life including the economy, civic life, public administration services, community development, the arts and recreation.

Minister O’Brien stated: "Many congratulations to the members of the Waterford Migrant Integration Forum on setting out a vision for the next three years within this strategy. As it says within the document, the integration strategy offers a supportive framework for the promotion of migrant integration, and Waterford is ready to enjoy the economic and social gains associated with migration.

"It is clear that the work happens locally, but that work needs to be supported within a national context and as we ask that you collaborate locally for great results, so must we collaborate across government departments. As chair of the group overseeing the implementation of the Social Inclusion Roadmap, I will be keeping this issue on the agenda and supporting it at every opportunity."

The event concluded with the showing of a video featuring Mount Sion Choir.