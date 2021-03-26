'Significant demand' in Dungarvan, Waterford for public swimming pool

There is “significant demand” for a public swimming pool in Dungarvan, County Waterford, according to a local area representative.

The Green Party’s Críostóir Ó Faoláin said it would be “fantastic” to provide a public swimming pool for the town.

“As a coastal town, many people in Dungarvan enjoy water-based activities,” Mr Ó Faoláin said.

“It is vital that every child has the opportunity to learn how to swim. As a crew member with the Helvick Lifeboat, I understand the importance of this very well.”

Mr Ó Faoláin said the only swimming pools available in the town and its wider hinterland are privately owned.

“This has resulted in significant difficulties for local groups who require access to a swimming pool for their activities,” he said.

“Over 150 local children train with the Barracudas Swimming Club. The club has paralympic swimmers, but the lack of facilities in the town has limited the club’s ability to meet their member’s needs.

“The triathlon club and local schools also have problems getting access to a pool.

“Swimming and lifesaving classes from Water Safety Ireland are now no longer available in Dungarvan,” he added.