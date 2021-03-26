Waterford IT lecturers publish Shakespeare study guides for Leaving Certificate students

The Department of Arts at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has published a book of essays on Shakespeare’s The Tempest to support Leaving Certificate students in their English studies this academic year.

The prescribed Shakespearean texts for the Leaving Certificate 2020/21 are The Tempest and King Lear, and The Tempest guide is published in addition to the essays on Shakespeare’s King Lear available on the WIT website on the BA Arts (Hons) degree page.

Drawing on the expertise of lecturers in the Department of Arts in the WIT School of Humanities, the essays explore a range of themes and techniques in The Tempest from characterisation and imagery to themes of power and the supernatural, and Shakespeare’s use of sound and dialogue in the text. The essays on King Lear traverse themes of power, madness and kinship in the text.

The guides are designed to support students in their autonomous learning and secondary research in preparation for their exams.

“It is challenging time for Leaving Cert students,” says Dr Christa de Brún, lecturer in English at WIT.

"And we hope that the guides will help to consolidate knowledge of the texts, focus revision and maximise student potential."

“WIT is delighted to share these two study guides," says Dr Suzanne Denieffe, Head of the School of Humanities.

“It is hoped that the guides will serve as a platform for further study for students and a useful resource for secondary education teachers.”

Also included in the series is Shakespeare’s Othello to support fifth year students in their English studies.

The prescribed Shakespearean texts for the Leaving Certificate 2022 are Othello and Macbeth, and this guide is published in addition to the Shakespeare guides available on the WIT website. The Macbeth guide will be available later in the year.

Essays included in the booklet on The Tempest

‘The Transformation of Prospero’ by Dr Christa de Brún, lecturer in English, School of Humanities, WIT.

‘Analysing Sound and Dialogue in The Tempest’ by Dr Kate McCarthy, lecturer in English, School of Humanities, WIT.

‘What is Caliban’ by Dr Richard Hayes, vice president of strategy, WIT.

Essays included in the booklet on King Lear

‘Brewing up a Storm: Lear, kingship and kinship’ by Margaret O’Brien, former lecturer in English, School of Humanities, WIT.

‘Brewing up a storm: Power and empathy in King Lear’ by Dr Kate McCarthy, lecturer in Drama, School of Humanities, WIT.

‘Shakespeare’s theatre of cruelty: King Lear’ by Dr Richard Hayes, vice president of Strategy, WIT.