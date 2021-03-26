Waterford road closed on Monday to facilitate resurfacing works
A section of the L2022 Dungarvan to Glenbeg Road (Dungarvan to Clashmore Road) will be closed on Monday, March 29, to facilitate road surfacing works.
Diversions will be in place.
