Families reunited at Waterford Residential Care Centre as visiting restrictions eased

There were happy scenes at the Waterford Residential Care Centre this week as residents in the HSE/South East Community Healthcare facility received visits from family members for the first time in 2021.

On January 15 last, the first resident at the Waterford Residential Care Centre to receive her Covid-19 vaccine was Phil Heenan from Poleberry, Waterford City.

Just over two months later, Phil was among the first residents to welcome a visitor in 2021 and was delighted to see her nephew Richard Kennedy.

Among other residents also enjoying an arranged visit for the first time since Christmas was Enda Flynn from Dunmore East.

Enda’s brother Aidan Flynn came along to see him, and both men said they were very happy that the opportunity to see each other in person had been made possible.

Brothers Enda and Aidan Flynn