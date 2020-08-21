'Great sadness' as major Waterford events cancelled

Spraoi and the Waterford Harvest Festival have been cancelled.

The annual festivals, which were due to take place in September, are renowned for attracting tens of thousands of people from across Ireland and abroad to the streets of Waterford.

The festivals have been cancelled following revised Government Covid-19 restrictions limiting outdoor audiences to 15 people.

It was with "great sadness and heartbreak" that Spraoi organisers made the decision.

Waterford Harvest Festival organisers also express "great sadness". A statement reads: "We had worked very closely with many businesses in Waterford over the past number of months to produce a programme which complied with all guidelines on contact tracing, capacity and social distancing. Unfortunately, new guidelines instructing cafes, restaurants and similar venues not to host formal or informal events or parties means that our programme is no longer feasible.

"But there is always a bright side. While venues can’t hold an event, they can still open, so that means you can still enjoy a safe meal in Waterford with friends, family and loved ones. If you had already booked an event, the venue will be in touch with you, and we would ask you to please try to support them by keeping your reservation, go along and have a wonderful meal. It won’t be a Harvest Festival event, but we promise you will enjoy it!

"During these times let’s band together, let’s support local, let’s look out for each other. This too shall pass. The restaurants and cafes of Waterford are open and safe, the shelves of your local shops are packed with amazing Waterford products, so please enjoy local this Harvest season," the statement concludes.