Shocking! Gardaí detect driver travelling at 160km/h on a major motorway in Ireland
The speed limit was is 120km/h
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
Gardaí have detected a driver travelling at 160km/h on a major motorway in Ireland.
Naas Roads Policing Unit detected the driver travelling at 160km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M4.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice has been issued.
Naas Roads Policing Unit detected driver travelling at 160km/h in 120km/h zone on the M4.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 21, 2020
FCPN issued.#StayAtHomeAndStaySafe#FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/TYKB0Lz77T
