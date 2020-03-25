Waterford TD calls for action on getting Irish abroad home

Fianna Fáil TD for Waterford Mary Butler has called on the Minister for Foreign Affairs to engage with the major airlines to see if there is a way of bringing Irish people, currently in Australia, home.

Deputy Butler said, “I have been contacted by a number of families across Waterford and the South East whose loved ones are trying to get back to Ireland, but whose flights have been delayed or cancelled. Some of these people want to come home to help out in the health service, while others are coming to the end of their visa and need to get home before it runs out.

“Many of those stranded have no work and are worried about running out of money. They or their families have shelled out huge amounts of money for flights back to Ireland, but now those flights have been cancelled.

“I am calling on Minister Simon Coveney to engage with the main airlines to see whether flights can be scheduled to bring our citizens home. I will continue working with my colleagues to ensure that the government puts a repatriation plan in place as soon as possible,” concluded Deputy Butler.