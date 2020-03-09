Gardaí seize €24,000 worth of drugs in Waterford city

Gardaí seized a significant quantity of cocaine in Waterford city on Saturday.

Gardaí patrolling the Lismore Park area of Waterford city made a €3,000 (pending analysis) seizure after stopping and searching a car at approximately 5.15pm.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and later conveyed to Waterford Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Following this arrest, gardaí then conducted a follow-up search at a property located in the city. This led to the seizure of cocaine with an estimated value of €21,000 (pending analysis). Drug paraphernalia at the scene was also seized.

The arrested male was released, with a file due to be prepared of Director of Public Prosecutions.