Waterford hospital visitor restrictions as five new coronavirus cases confirmed

Strict visitor restrictions have been introduced with immediate effect at University Hospital Waterford due to infection control concerns.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this Friday evening been informed of five new confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Ireland.

One case, a male in the east of Ireland, is associated with travel from northern Italy.

One case, a female in the west of Ireland, is associated with close contact with a confirmed case.

One case, a female in the south of Ireland, a healthcare worker is associated with close contact with a confirmed case.

One case, a male in the south of the country, is associated with travel.

One case, a female in the south of the country, is associated with travel from northern Italy.

There are now 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

Other hospitals where these restrictions have been implemented include Cork University Hospital, Cork University Maternity Hospital, University Hospital Kerry, South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital, South Tipperary General Hospital, Mercy University Hospital, Bantry General Hospital and Mallow General Hospital.

"This is in the interest of patient care and in order to prevent the spread of infection," a statement reads.

"We regret any inconvenience caused to patients and relatives by these necessary measures. All infection control measures are in place and every effort is being made by each hospital to manage and contain the spread of infection.

"Management at the South/South West Hospital Group have requested that where appropriate the public contact their GP/Out of Hours service in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to presenting to Emergency Departments if their needs are not urgent."