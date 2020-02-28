Tonight's RTE Late Late Show guests revealed

On The Late Late Show this Friday, former Republic of Ireland striker and Sunderland Chair Niall Quinn will tell Ryan about his new role trying to revamp the FAI, what’s in store for the Irish team and League of Ireland, what he really thinks about Roy Keane, and reveals his biggest regret.

In her first interview since becoming a mother to baby Sophia, former Miss World Rosanna Davison joins Ryan to discuss her surrogacy journey and the difficulties she and her husband experienced along the way.

As Mullingar impressionist Conor Moore prepares to launch his own show in the US, he joins Ryan to chat about working with some of the biggest golf stars in the world. Conor (aka Conor Sketches) will also be delivering some home truths straight from the mouths of some of Ireland's best-known people.

With the Press Photographer of the Year Awards taking place tomorrow night, we will take a look at some of this year's fantastic images from Ireland's press photographer's in news, sport and entertainment from the past year, and we will be joined by this year's overall winner.

Andrew Fitzsimons, the Dubliner who climbed the ranks on the hair and beauty scene in Hollywood to become hairdresser to a plethora of stars including Adele and The Kardashian's, joins Ryan to discuss his star-studded line of work.

Plus, we will be joined by some of the inspiring people featuring in an upcoming documentary which centres around the Homeless Street Football and the Homeless World Cup.

Cry Monster Cry will be in studio to perform.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show, Friday, February 28, on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.