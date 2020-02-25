NEWS
WATCH: Waterford acid attack victims speak out on RTÉ's Claire Byrne Live
Waterford's Tega Agberhiere and Padraig Sullivan on RTÉ's Claire Byrne Live
Two Waterford teenagers opened up on RTÉ's Claire Byrne Live on Monday about life after an acid attack.
Waterford FC star Tega Agberhiere and talented hurler Padraig Sullivan were two of three youths attacked with acid at Earlscourt in Waterford city last April.
Since then they have learned that two of the alleged perpetrators are not going to be charged.
Watch the interview below.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on