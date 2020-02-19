€15 million funding to transform Waterford city into 'major urban centre '

Waterford City and County Council is delighted to announce that funding of €15,175,000 has been awarded for the city to fund expenditure in 2020 under the National Transport Authority (NTA)'s Sustainable Transport Measures Grant (STMG).

The funding comprises of €12,600,000 for the Waterford North Quays project including the Dock Road and Abbey Road access works along with the sustainable transport bridge. An additional €1,550,000 funding has been made available for the Bilberry to City Centre Greenway extension and a further €1,025,000 towards city centre sustainable transport initiatives.

Mayor of the City and County of Waterford Cllr. John Pratt welcomes the funding announcement. “The funding represents a confidence in Waterford’s ability to realise our ambitious programme of developments, which when realised will transform our city into a major urban centre of consequence and a driver for regional development," Mayor Pratt says.

NTA funding for the North Quays will focus on the Sustainable Transport Bridge and the proposed access infrastructure. The project will see the construction of a sustainable transport bridge, linking the Clock Tower to the North Quays Strategic Development Zone (SDZ) site for pedestrians and cyclists, and linked to the existing Greenway via the proposed Bilberry extension. The bridge will also accommodate a shuttle bus.

The tender process has already commenced for the sustainable transport bridge and access infrastructure works. The funding provided for 2020 will enable the project to progress to the construction stage and it is envisaged that a contractor will be on site before the end of the year.

The 2020 funding complements the previously STMG-funded transportation projects in Waterford such as works at Hennessey’s Road and Browns Lane, which is due to reopen shortly, the WIT to city centre route, Bilberry to city centre improvement works as well as planning and design works for transportation proposals at the North Quays.

The funding of these critical infrastructural developments will support a modal shift towards walking, cycling and public transport. It will act as a catalyst for the sustainable development of the city, promoting further connectivity both north and south of the River Suir.