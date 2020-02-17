Matt Shanahan slams 'political class' for treatment of Waterford

Matt Shanahan says Waterford's newly-elected TDs along with future Seanad Éireann members will show “leadership and ambition” in delivering for the county and region.

Mr. Shanahan says Waterford and the entire South East region has been “treated poorly by the political class for a number of years.”

He tells WaterfordLive.ie: “I wish to see delivery in the shortfalls in our healthcare, education, transport, economic and environmental sectors. Priority must be given also to our agricultural and tourism sectors in the South East in particular to ensure the vibrancy and viability of a living, prosperous rural Ireland. We must guard our rural communities and protect our environment to ensure biodiversity is cherished and encouraged so that the coming generations may have the future that we presently desire for ourselves.”

Mr. Shanahan says his vision for Waterford and Ireland is a place where “community and equality is restored to our people, where social responsibility is taught, expected and practiced by all.”

He adds: “For my part, I will do my utmost in the time and opportunity that Waterford people extend to me to pursue and achieve this objective.”