General election Q&A: Waterford's Bernadette Phillips focusing on 'real concerns and issues'

1. What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Waterford now that the election campaign is under way?

Healthcare, 24/7 cardiac care, hospital waiting lists, State pensions, public services, employment, cost of private rents, social housing and city regeneration will be the key issues. People feel very let down by consecutive Governments and feel that the Government is totally disconnected from the real issues being experienced by people.

2. What should be the key local priorities for the Waterford constituency in the next Dáil?

•24/7 cardiac care.

•Increased funding, staffing and capacity at University Hospital Waterford.

•City and town planning initiatives to support high street and small business enterprises.

•Delivery of university status for Waterford and the region.

•Development of a viable and sustainable airport.

•Provision of adequate social housing and community supports.

3. Why should people vote for you?

With many years of experience across community, education and business sectors,

I focus on the real issues on the ground. I believe that people should be at the heart of every Government policy. I call out inequality and unfairness, and work for solutions to real problems which can provide support that respond to real needs.

4. If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

Locally: Delivery of 24/7 cardiac care at University Hospital Waterford.

Nationally: A fit for purpose public health service.

5. Who will top the poll in the Waterford constituency?

Whoever ends up with the most votes. My focus is on the real concerns and issues of people, and connecting with as many as possible.