WaterfordLive.ie Q&A with local general election candidates

Eleven Waterford candidates have so far declared their intention to run in the general election on February 8.

Sitting TDs Mary Butler (Fianna Fáil) and David Cullinane (Sinn Féin) are returning to the election trail. Deputy Butler is joined on her party ticket by Knockboy's Cllr Eddie Mulligan, while Deputy Cullinane is the sole runner for Sinn Féin.

Mayor of Waterford City and County Council Cllr John Pratt is the Labour Party candidate for Waterford, while Tramore's Cllr Marc Ó'Cathasaigh takes up the mantle for the Green Party.

With Fine Gael TD John Deasy not contesting the election, the party has named two county councillors on its ticket: Ursuline Court's Cllr John Cummins and Dungarvan's Cllr Damien Geoghegan.

Independent candidates include cardiac campaign Cllr Matt Shanahan, Bernadette Philips and Kieran Hartley. Minister John Halligan has announced that he will not be standing for re-election.

WaterfordLive.ie presented a questionnaire to each of the candidates. Their responses will be published on the website over the coming days. The questionnaire will be open to all subsequent candidates.

Waterford general election candidates list in full:

Labour

Cllr John Pratt

Sinn Féin

David Cullinane TD

Fine Gael

Cllr John Cummins

Cllr Damien Geoghegan

Fianna Fáil

Mary Butler TD

Cllr Eddie Mulligan

Green Party

Cllr Marc Ó Cathasaigh

People Before Profit

Una Dunphy

Independents

Matt Shanahan

Bernadette Philips

Kieran Hartley