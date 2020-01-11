Gardaí investigating Waterford to Cork road petrol station burglary

Gardaí are appealing for information regarding a burglary that took place at a petrol station on the N25 road from Cork to Waterford.

The burglary happened at the Burgess Filling Station, just outside Killeagh, between 10pm on Thursday and and 6am on Friday.

During the incident, a significant sum of cash and property was taken from the premises and criminal damage was also caused.

Anyone with information or road users who may have camera footage that were travelling in the Killeagh area at this time can contact Midleton Garda Station on 021-4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.