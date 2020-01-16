General election Q&A: Waterford TD David Cullinane 'knocking on doors and engaging with voters'

1. What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the doorsteps in Waterford now that the election campaign is under way?

Health care, public and affordable homes, high rents, spiralling insurance costs, and more investment for Waterford will be the key issues. This Fine Gael government, supported by Fianna Fáil and Independents, has been a disaster for Waterford. The City and County is not getting its fair share. Waterford needs strong political leaders, and I will be looking to continue standing up for Waterford inside and outside the Dáil.

2. What should be the key local priorities for the Waterford constituency in the next Dáil?

• 24/7 emergency cardiac care

• Increased capacity at University Hospital Waterford

• Delivering a university for the region

• Creating a sustainable and vibrant airport

• Delivery of the North Quays development

• More public and affordable homes

• Better investment in mental health and supporting people with disabilities.

3. Why should people vote for you?

I have proven to be a strong voice for Waterford on health, housing, investment for the South East, job security and fair wages. I am on the side of hard-working families and standing up for Waterford every chance I get. I want to continue that work in the time ahead.

4. If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

Locally, the provision of 24/7 emergency cardiac care. On a national level, I am a United Irelander and I want to see a United Ireland.

5. Who will top the poll in the Waterford constituency?

Whoever gets the most votes. I am not concerned about who tops the poll. I am focused on the issues, knocking on doors and engaging with voters.