Strict visiting restrictions to stop spread of flu at University Hospital Waterford

Strict visiting restrictions are in place to try and prevent the spread of flu at University Hospital Waterford.

Hospital management is appealing to both adults and children who are experiencing any signs or symptoms of influenza to contact their local health provider (GP/ Caredoc out of hours service) in the first instance prior to attending the emergency department.

"The emergency department at University Hospital Waterford is currently extremely busy and in the interest of patient safety the hospital is reminding the public that they should only present at the emergency department when referred by their local GP," a University Hospital Waterford spokesperson says.

"It is not too late to get the flu vaccine and it is provided free of charge for people in at-risk groups, which includes everyone aged 65 years and over, pregnant women, and anyone over six months of age with a long-term illness requiring regular medical follow-up such as chronic lung disease, chronic heart disease, diabetes, cancer or those with lower immunity due to disease or treatment.

"This appeal to contact your GP before presenting at the Emergency Department is made in the overall interest of patient safety."