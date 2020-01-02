Applications open for top Waterford sports scholarships

The application process for the 2020/2021 Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) Viking Sport Scholarship programme has opened.

Every academic year, WIT provides up to 60 Sports Scholarship Awards distributed between three awarding categories which reflect the sporting level a student is competing at within their sporting discipline: Elite, Sport Scholarship and Emerging Talent.

The Sports Scholarship Programme at WIT offers an athlete-led development programme aimed at supporting the overall development of high performance athletes in a wide range of sports. The programme gives talented athletes the opportunity to develop their sporting and academic career by offering a network of support services and expertise which is tailored around the specific needs of each individual athlete.

There are some changes to the scholarship programme that applicants this year need to take note of, says sport scholarship officer Jack Lyons. “In 2020, there is no early offers closing date and the final application date has moved from mid-September to the last day of August. The application process will be open right up until August 31 at 5pm," he says.

Phil Healy, from Bandon in Cork, is an Elite Sport Scholarship student and international athlete, currently studying her MSc in Applied Computing at WIT. Healy is the fastest Irish woman ever over 100m and 200m, Irish senior 400m champion, and Irish university champion in 100m and 200m.

Healy praises the support she receives from the WIT Viking Sport Scholarship programme. “The scholarship programme has been absolutely super to me, and definitely one of the most established across Ireland with the support, facilities and services offered to the athlete,” she says.

Applicants can potentially receive an early offer at any stage of the year based on their application. If you do not receive an early offer, your application will be taken under consideration and announced whether successful or unsuccessful by late October.

Apply online.