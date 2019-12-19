A local TD has said that 2020 must be the year of delivery for Waterford.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said progress was made on some key issues for Waterford this year but much more needs to be done next year to get key projects over the line.

Deputy Cullinane said the North Quays development, completion of the cath lab and mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, the runway extension at Waterford Airport, progression on the Technological University, and provision of more public and affordable housing are all key to realising Waterford’s potential.

“2019 was a year that saw progress on some key issues for Waterford. The North Quays development has reached a milestone with a planning application lodged, funding was secured for a second cath lab and a new mortuary, Waterford retained its garda headquarters, and a commitment was given to fund a runway extension at Waterford Airport," he said.

Deputy Cullinane said Waterford’s Oireachtas members have worked collaboratively to help deliver for the city and county. "We held over a dozen meetings with the HSE, hospital management, Government departments and ministers. We made the case for Waterford on key issues for the city, county and the region.

“However, in other areas progress has been slow. The transition to a Technological University still lags behind other regions. The housing crisis continues with a lack of public and affordable housing a big challenge for the city and county. And University Hospital Waterford remains underfunded and without key infrastructure," he continued.

Deputy Cullinane said more investment is needed for Waterford to realise it's potential. "The loss of €14.5 million to the City and County Council budget was regrettable and entirely avoidable. It is another body blow to a city and county, lagging behind Galway, Cork and Limerick in most social and economic performance indicators.

“We need now to move from progress to delivery. 2020 must be the year the second cath lab and mortuary are finally delivered. It must be the year the Dunmore Wing at University Hospital Waterford is fully opened and operational.

“We need to see a fully and decisive public funding model for the North Quays and work beginning on the runway extension at the Airport. Real progress needs to be made on the university as we are far behind other regions."

He added: “The days of operating with one hand tied behind our backs must come to an end. 2019 was a year of promises and limited progress. 2020 must be the year of delivery.”