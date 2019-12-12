Foster & Allen bringing 'Timeless Memories' tour to Waterford

Iconic folk duo Foster & Allen are bringing their Timeless Memories Tour to Ireland, and most importantly, the South East, this Christmas and New Year with dates in Waterford and Kilkenny.

In 2019, Foster & Allen have undertaken a 70+ date touring commitment in Ireland, Scotland, Australia, Canada, Northern Ireland & UK.

Foster & Allen aren’t showing any signs of slowing down and their touring commitments prove how popular they remain for their fans who like to see them in a live performance experience.

The unique Foster & Allen sound will be with us for many years to come. Their current tour is supported by a special edition new release, Timeless Memories, which features 182 tracks from 10 of their most popular and favourite albums, many of which

have not been reissued in Ireland for a number of years.

They include Maggie, After All These Years, Reminiscing, Reflections, Remember You're Mine, Souvenirs, Memories, Heart Strings, By Request and Songs We Love To Sing.

Foster & Allen in Concert at the Theatre Royal at 8pm on Saturday, January 25. The Watergate Theatre date takes place in Kilkenny at 8pm on Sunday, January 26.

