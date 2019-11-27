17 people arrested during huge garda operation in Waterford

17 people were arrested as Operation Storm was conducted in Waterford on Wednesday, November 26.

Operation Storm is a high visibility targeted tactical deployment of all operational resources in the Waterford District designed to prevent crime, disrupt criminal activity, apprehend criminals wanted on warrant, enhance road safety and bolster good public relations through education and awareness over the course of one day.

As part of the operation, 17 people were arrested for various offences ranging from burglary, theft and drugs.

Two premises were searched under warrant in relation to drugs.

Seven people were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Two detections were made for possession of drugs for sale and supply.

€3,200 of heroin and €2,000 of cannabis was seized.

11 Crime Prevention and Intelligence gathering checkpoints were conducted.

30 Proactive Crime Prevention Beat Patrols were conducted.

10 Bench Warrants were executed.

34 arrest warrants were executed for breach of court curfews.

115 summons were served.

16 charges were preferred.

Three Crime Prevention Stands were conducted and 25 Curfew Checks were conducted.