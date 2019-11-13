Waterford school going extra mile to support the poor this Christmas

Presentation Secondary School in Waterford has such a close alliance with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVP) that the school has its own group of voluntary students known as Young SVP.

This industrious group of transition and fifth year students, who actively work to improve their school and local community alike, have meticulously planned a range of activities to happen throughout the year. They have already held a highly successful lunchtime disco and have presented Powerpoints to first year students, highlighting the needs of the poor in our community.

As Christmas, their busiest time, approaches, the girls can be found tirelessly working on the annual shoe box and Christmas Toy appeal in aid of the less fortunate in the wider community.

In 2020, these inspirational girls are determined to continue to show their support to those who work hard in our society. They aim to make nurses and river rescue volunteers feel acknowledged and appreciated by giving them small gifts and cookies. They will also take a look at stereotypes surrounding minorities and help spread awareness about the various minority groups that make up our diverse school community.

All of this hard work will be showcased at a youth day in April, which promises to be great fun.