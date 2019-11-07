The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) will protest outside University Hospital Waterford this Friday.

The protest, which will run from 1-3pm, is in response to overcrowding and poor conditions at the department of psychiatry. The public is welcome to attend.

Fianna Fáil TD for Waterford Mary Butler described reports of conditions at the department of psychiatry as "appalling", with overcrowding having reached “intolerable levels”. She added: “Not only does it impact on patient dignity, it also poses serious safety risks.”

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said he was “shocked, but sadly not surprised” by the conditions at the department.