Could you be the next RTE Operation Transformation leader?

The search is now on for new leaders to take up the mantle and inspire the nation in 2020

Presenter Kathryn Thomas is back to spearhead the latest campaign to get the nation moving. Once again, producers are encouraging the Irish public to get up, get active and get healthy. Over the course of the 8-week show, they'll be giving the nation the tools they need to get moving, lose weight and feel great.

Kathryn Thomas is thrilled to be back. She says: “I can’t wait for the next season of OT! The leaders are what make the show every year. For me, an OT leader is somebody who is really ready and committed to changing their lives. Someone who is sick of feeling stuck and knows that 2020 is the year to change everything! To take back control and to help countless people as they help themselves.”

From 27th September, the public gets yet another chance to become a part of the big Operation Transformation journey, as a nationwide search gets underway to find the next five brave new leaders to inspire the country to health and wellness in 2020.

For the first time in its history, OT will be based in the heartland of Ireland - Co. Offaly. The show will be looking to sort out the mid-rift of the midlands in January and February and inspire the whole country to get fit, get active and get healthy.

Dr Aileen McGloin, Director of Marketing & Communications with Operation Transformation sponsors safefood said: “2020 marks ten years of our sponsorship of Operation Transformation and we’re delighted with the role it plays in helping communities to get healthier together. Our most recent research shows that 1 in 3 people who watched OT reported making a positive lifestyle change as a result of the show. We’re looking forward to inspiring more people to become part of the OT movement and make a start on their own weight-loss journey next year.”

Last year saw the biggest turn-out yet for the hugely popular GAA lights up campaign - helping communities across the 32 counties come together and enjoy getting fit and healthy in the safe surroundings of their local GAA club. Their annual nationwide walks campaign also saw people turn out in record numbers all across the country.

This morning, presenter Kathryn Thomas joined former leaders Cathal Gallagher (Donegal), Pamela Swayne (Cork), Siobhan O’Brien (Dublin) and Paul Murphy (Sligo) to announce the call out for the thirteenth season of the show.

Not available was ex-leader Jean Tierney who won the hearts of the nation with her story of miscarriages and child loss. However last season, Jean had to leave the programme mid-way for the most wonderful reason imaginable. Jean discovered she was in the very early stages of pregnancy and had to withdraw from the show as a leader. The show was delighted to announce that she has just given birth to a beautiful baby and all are doing well.

All four of last year’s leaders forged ahead with their health and weight-loss journeys after the cameras left their homes and communities, and together they have ditched a whopping 13st 13lbs (87kg) since starting the Operation Transformation food and fitness plan in January 2019.

Their success has been amazing and an inspiration to anyone wanting to make that change.

So, if you think the time is right for you to turn your life around. If you want this to be YOUR year to get fit and healthy, then now is the time to apply.



Apply HERE.