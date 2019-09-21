Man dies after car leaves the road into canal

Gardaí in Cavan are investigating an incident on Saturday, September 21 on the Ballinamore to Ballyconnell Rd, Co Cavan.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene following reports that a car had entered the water.

At approximately 6.30pm, a car with three occupants entered the Canal at Woodford River, Ballyheady Bridge.

The body of a man in his mid 20s was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at scene.

Two other men in their 20s escaped from the car uninjured. One man was taken to Cavan General Hospital as a precaution.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene where a technical examination is underway.

The road is closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.