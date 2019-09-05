Outbreak at Waterford hospital closes beds and cancels surgeries

University Hospital Waterford is experiencing high levels of demand for unscheduled care on an on-going basis.

An additional challenge that has arisen this week is that of a CPE outbreak, which has resulted in the closure of a number of beds in the Surgical Ward.

In an effort to reopen the Surgical Ward for next week (post-cleaning and decontamination), it is necessary to cancel all planned day case and inpatient procedures, i.e. Ambulatory Day Ward admissions and all non-emergency scheduled surgical admissions for tomorrow, Friday, September 6.

"University Hospital Waterford apologises to all patients affected by these essential closures and cancellations and wishes to advise that all other options have been exhausted. Appointments and procedures that have been cancelled will be rescheduled as soon as possible," a spokesperson says.

"These actions are necessary to ensure patient safety and to restore the functionality of the surgical ward next week."