Met Éireann weather forecast for the rest of the week

Our weather looks set to brighten up as we head towards the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Wednesday will start mainly dry with some sunshine, however, rain on west coasts will spread across the country during the day, reaching the east early this afternoon and the southeast by evening. A clearance will follow in the west and north later in the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees. It will become breezy with the rain with fresh southerly winds.

It will become dry in most areas on Wednesday night with broken cloud. Some drizzle will affect western coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

Thursday will be a dry day in the east and south with sunny spells breaking through. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will affect the west and north. Becoming warm with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees. Breezy at times with moderate to fresh southwest winds, according to Met Éireann.

Thursday night will be dry apart from some rain or drizzle on Atlantic coasts. It will be mild and humid with lowest temperatures 12 to 15 degrees in moderate southwest breezes.

Things are looking up with the national forecaster saying Friday will be a warm day and that it will stay dry in most areas with spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures 18 to 23 or 24 degrees, warmest inland. Southerly breezes will be light to moderate.

"It looks like the warm weather will continue this weekend with sunny spells and just light variable breezes. There is a chance of a few showers, but many areas will stay dry. Highest temperatures will be between 19 and 24 degrees," their latest forecast suggests.

There is a good chance that it will stay warm early next week as well.