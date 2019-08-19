School bus places confirmed for Waterford students left in limbo

Fianna Fáil TD for Waterford Mary Butler has confirmed that all pupils from the Aglish and Ballinameela catchment areas who had applied for a seat on the school bus to Blackwater Community School will be accommodated on a new service.

Deputy Butler has been liaising with Bus Éireann, parents and the school over the past number of weeks to bring this issue to a successful conclusion.

“This decision is a huge relief for students and parents alike. The last few weeks has been extremely stressful as they faced the prospect of having to scramble to make alternative arrangements to get to school. I would like to thank Cllrs. Tobin and Cronin for their co-operation and to Bus Éireann for their willingness to engage so meaningfully,” said Deputy Butler.

“Families should not be faced with this situation year on year. The back to school period can be stressful enough without having the added pressure of trying to organise alternative transport to school. This has been happening every August for the past few years and it’s not good enough – the government appears to be oblivious to the stress that this is causing and Ministers need to work together to ensure that this issue is resolved once and for all."

“Students in the Ballyduff Upper catchment area and are attending school in Fermoy are still waiting to find out whether they will have seats on the bus. The new term begins next week, and they have been left in limbo. I am continuing to work with Bus Éireann on this and I’m hopeful that solution can be found in the coming days,” concluded Deputy Butler.