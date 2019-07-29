'Waterford parents need help with back to school costs' - David Cullinane

A Waterford TD has said that a greater number of parents need help when it comes to managing back to school costs.

Commenting on his party’s proposals to tackle back to school costs, Sinn Féin TD Waterford David Cullinane parents are put under immense pressure to try to cover back to school cost for their children. "We know that these costs continue to increase every year, very much flying in the face of so-called free education at primary and second level," he said.

“We are proposing a number of measures to tackle back to school costs, including a double payment of child benefit (€140) to every child in the State payable each year in July. This proposed increase is also in recognition of the fact that the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance is limited. It is only payable to some parents and therefore does not assist the vast majority of school going children in starting or returning to school.

“This is evident in the fact that approximately 765,000 children will attend primary and secondary school, a fifth of the State’s population this September yet to date just 115,000 people have been awarded the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance.

“We need to start looking at new ways to assist and support parents with back to school costs. The double payment of child benefit is just one way in which we can help with these rising costs in some small way," he added.