Waterford entrepreneur 'extremely delighted' to reveal mind-blowing new app

Waterford entrepreneur Jordan Casey has revealed his latest app.

Pronounced scene, SCNE (Social City Nightlife and Entertainment) is Waterford and Ireland’s first fully dedicated entertainment and nightlife app.

It has launched on iOS, with an Android (Google Play) release anticipated for August.

SCNE aims to target tourists, locals and students in the city and surrounding areas by showcasing information about venues, bars, restaurants, casinos, events, transport, safety, promotions, discount deals and loyalty in one app.

SCNE has been working extensively with a number of partners in order to help provide a safe and enjoyable night out in Waterford. From an official partnership with the Purple Flag Waterford Group and Rapid Cabs to a number of venues such as The Reg, Revolution, Oskars, Project, Electric Avenue, Heery’s and more. The project has also been supported by the likes of Boxworks and Waterford Area Partnership.

SCNE has been created with all demographics in mind. From the 900 visitors in Waterford’s hotels every night to the 8,000 students that study in Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) to the local people of the city looking to find out what’s on and save some money.

SCNE was founded by Jordan in late 2018 with the goal of creating Waterford’s entertainment companion. A Waterford local and self-taught programmer since the age of 9, Jordan has established several successful technology startups since 2012 such as Casey Games along with the award-winning TeachWare and KidsCode.

Since the age of 12, Jordan has been lucky to establish himself as a symbol for young entrepreneurship, speaking at hundreds of high profile events across five continents, including six TEDx talks on three continents and events in Colombia, USA, South Africa, India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and across the EU.

Jordan is also an advocate for a digital and project based global education system, speaking before governments in several nations including an address to the King of the Emirate Sharjah, the Polish president and many more government officials throughout the EU. He has also acted in advisory and ambassadorial roles for the European Union in Brussels, the Irish Government, Mind Candy, Google, Facebook, Real Madrid and LinkedIn.

Jordan is an avid writer, penning articles for several high-profile websites and newspapers including the Irish Times. He has also appeared on TV shows such as Fox News, Sky News Arabia, CBBC’s Blue Peter and The Late Late Show in Ireland. Jordan’s full focus is now geared towards his college studies and the Teenage Entrepreneur Movement, where he wants to provide support for young, passionate entrepreneurs like himself.

“I’m extremely excited to finally reveal my latest app, SCNE,” Jordan tells WaterfordLive.ie.

“SCNE’s objective is to become Waterford’s entertainment companion by providing a relevant, easy and free guide to tourists, students and locals whilst presenting a unique opportunity for businesses to market their properties.

“Over the past seven years, I’ve been extremely lucky to have established a number of different technology start-ups from games to education. A diverse range, yes, but they all hold one common denominator: they are passions of mine. This product combines two of my passions: fun and Waterford. Everywhere I travel to, I’m always excited to share with the people I speak to the incredible story behind my city. I’m from here, I work here, I study in WIT and now I have the chance to create a product dedicated to the place I call home,” he continues.

Jordan says he has so many new ideas for features and ways to improve the user experience. His overall aim for SCNE is to eventually expand it to other parts of the country, whilst remaining based here in Waterford. “We hope to further increase the wealth of information on the app by partnering with venues, bars, restaurants and leisure businesses in Waterford city. We hope to provide businesses with a modern, unique marketing opportunity and are making an active call to all businesses who feel they could benefit from our platform to get in touch,” Jordan adds.

Contact Jordan by emailing jordancasey2000@gmail.com or calling 0831339542. To Find SCNE on the iOS App Store, search for SCNE Waterford. More information on SCNE's Facebook page.