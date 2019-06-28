NEWS
Waterford councillor replaced as HSE’s Regional Health Forum South chair
Waterford's Cllr Jason Murphy was the previous chair of the HSE’s Regional Health Forum South
The HSE’s Regional Health Forum South elected a new chair at its meeting in Cork on Thursday.
Cllr Arthur McDonald, a member of Carlow County Council, was unanimously elected to the position. Cllr McDonald takes over from Cllr Jason Murphy (Fianna Fáil) of Waterford City and County Council, who has served in the position over the last year.
There are four Regional Health Forums nationally, their membership made up of nominated representatives from the city and county councils within their regions. The functional area of the Regional Health Forum South covers the eight local authorities in counties Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.
The Fora make representations to the HSE on the range and operation of health and personal social services in their areas. The HSE, in turn, provides administrative services to the forum. The media are welcome to attend full meetings of the forum, which in the case of the Regional Health Forum South convene at the chamber in County Hall, Cork. The forum also meets as Cork/Kerry and South East area committees.
The Regional Health Forum South's remit relates to two hospital groups and two community healthcare organisations.
- The South/South West Hospital Group is comprised of Cork University Hospital/CUMH, University Hospital Waterford, Kerry University Hospital, Mercy University Hospital (Cork), South Tipperary General Hospital (Clonmel), South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (Cork), Bantry General Hospital, Mallow General Hospital and Kilcreene Orthopaedic Hospital (Kilkenny) in partnership with the Medical School at University College Cork.
- The Ireland East Hospital Group comprises of 11 hospitals including St. Vincent's University Hospital and Mater Misericordiae University Hospitals in Dublin, St. Luke's General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny and Wexford General Hospital in partnership with the Medical School at University College Dublin.
- The South East Community Healthcare organisation delivers primary care (including community care services), mental health, social care (including older persons and disability services), and health and well-being services in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.
- The Cork-Kerry community healthcare organisation delivers primary care (including community care services), mental health, social care (including older persons and disability services), and health and well-being services in counties Cork and Kerry.
