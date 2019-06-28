Waterford councillor replaced as HSE’s Regional Health Forum South chair

The HSE’s Regional Health Forum South elected a new chair at its meeting in Cork on Thursday.

Cllr Arthur McDonald, a member of Carlow County Council, was unanimously elected to the position. Cllr McDonald takes over from Cllr Jason Murphy (Fianna Fáil) of Waterford City and County Council, who has served in the position over the last year.

There are four Regional Health Forums nationally, their membership made up of nominated representatives from the city and county councils within their regions. The functional area of the Regional Health Forum South covers the eight local authorities in counties Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

The Fora make representations to the HSE on the range and operation of health and personal social services in their areas. The HSE, in turn, provides administrative services to the forum. The media are welcome to attend full meetings of the forum, which in the case of the Regional Health Forum South convene at the chamber in County Hall, Cork. The forum also meets as Cork/Kerry and South East area committees.

The Regional Health Forum South's remit relates to two hospital groups and two community healthcare organisations.