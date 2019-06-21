Just one applicant for six-figure tech job in the South East

One of Kilkenny’s brightest young entrepreneurs who is in the running to become Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur is struggling to base an office in the Marble City because he cannot find suitable staff.

John Duggan founded Loanitt, a new FinTech B2B credit intermediary. The 33-year-old wants to base the company in Kilkenny but cannot find staff.

“We recently advertised for a position with a high-end salary. It was a six-figure tech job and we only had one applicant. We are passionate about basing ourselves here as we believe that Kilkenny has so much to offer in terms of location and quality of life.

“If we could fill this top-end critical position we could move forward and place other top-end roles and positions in Kilkenny. At the moment we are a bit stuck because without the available staff we can’t operate from here."

The Tullahought man founded the company with co-founder Padraig Nolan, an ex-classmate at the University in Limerick and colleague at Barclays, they have designed a cutting-edge technology platform that streamlines the credit application process for all stakeholders to service the B2B credit market.

John Duggan was also the recent winner of the ‘Best New Idea’ category at an awards ceremony hosted by the Local Enterprise Office, and received a €7,000 investment fund also won overall award for Kilkenny’s Best Young Entrepreneur.

According to John, who has ten years international financial and risk experience and is a leader in his area, unless Kilkenny can attract high-end tech professionals to the city they run the risk of losing out to ever becoming a viable alternative to the capital, such as what has happened down in Cork or Limerick.

“Our company is unique in that it offers value to lenders and consumers and a digitally tracked stakeholder experience. We want Kilkenny to share in our success but we need to be able to attract high-end tech professionals to live here and see what a fantastic place it is to live and work,” he added.

John Duggan will progress to the regional finals, which take place on June 19 where finalists will be selected to compete for the overall title of “Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur.”