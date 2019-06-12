Irish weather forecast for the rest of this week from Met Éireann

The unsettled weather becoming established in Ireland this week looks set to continue right into the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Wednesday will be dull with outbreaks of rain in the east and south, persistent and locally heavy for a time this morning and early afternoon. Drier and milder across Atlantic counties with limited sunny breaks. Top temperatures 12 to 17 degrees Celsius, coolest in the east. Breezy at times also, in moderate northerly winds, fresh in the northwest.

Wednesday night will see further outbreaks of rain, mostly across the eastern half of Ireland. Lowest temperatures 7 to 10 degrees Celsius. Light to moderate northerly breezes.

Thursday will also be dull and damp at first across eastern counties with some lingering falls of rain but drier elsewhere. Becoming drier everywhere into the afternoon, and gradually brightening up, with some limited sunny breaks occurring towards evening. Cool, with afternoon highs of 11 to 16 degrees Celsius. Light to moderate north to northwest winds, fresh at times near Atlantic coasts.

Friday will start out largely dry with some sunshine and isolated showers. However, some showery rain will feed across southern counties later in the afternoon, with a few showers breaking out in the northwest too. Cloud and outbreaks of rain will affect much of the south and east into the evening, with more widespread falls after dark. Cool for mid-June with afternoon highs at least 3 degrees below normal, but at least the winds will be near calm. Afternoon highs will range 12 to 15 degrees Celsius, with best values across the mid-west.

Looking towards the weekend, low pressure looks set to remain positioned close to Ireland, bringing mixed weather conditions with heavy showers on both days and some sunshine in between. Temperatures will recover a little, and it will feel pleasant enough in any afternoon sunshine with mostly light to moderate southerly breezes.