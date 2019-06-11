LOCATED: Missing schoolgirl (10) 'found safe and well'

A 10-year-old school girl who went missing yesterday after leaving her home for school in Dublin has been found safe and well.

At 10.30pm last night, Gardaí had issued a missing person appeal for Maria Thorgaard Sonne, who was missing from the Dublin 8 area.

A statement issued after 7.20am this morning said: "Maria has been found safe and well."

Gardaí said Maria was last seen by her family when she left her home for school in Dublin 8 at approximately 9am that morning.

She was reported missing by family members to Gardaí last evening.

Maria had been wearing her grey-coloured school uniform and carrying backpack with a floral pattern.

Kevin Street Garda Station was investigating the disappearance.