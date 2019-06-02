Cyclist killed after being struck by car at popular tourist location

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision Kerry this morning.

At approximately 8am a man in his 30s was fatally injured when he was struck by a car while cycling on the Gap of Dunloe Road near Beaufort. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Garda forensic collision investigators and scenes of crime officers are currently examining the crash site. The road is closed and local diversions are in place. The local Coroner will be notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Killarney Garda Station 064-6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.