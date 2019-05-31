The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann is for another unsettled weekend with sunny spells, showers and more extended periods of rain.

The weather forecast for Saturday morning is for it to start dry over much of Connacht and Ulster with bright or sunny spells however much of Munster and Leinster will be cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle. The cloudy conditions and patchy light rain or drizzle will extend northwards in the afternoon and some limited bright or sunny intervals will develop over the southern half of the country. By evening time, a more persistent band of rain will develop along the west coast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

According to Met Eireann, Saturday night will be wet with rain in all areas. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees

The weather forecast for Sunday is for rain to gradually give way to sunshine and showers during Sunday morning and early afternoon. some of the showers will be heavy. It will be less humid with highest temperatures of around 14 to 18 degrees with fresh, gusty west to southwest winds, becoming strong on the west coast later.

According to Met Eireann, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will each be cool with sunshine and showers, some of these heavy and possibly thundery during the afternoons. Highest temperatures of around 12 to 16 degrees with mostly moderate west or northwest breezes.