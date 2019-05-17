Ireland weather forecast for this weekend from Met Éireann

Met Éireann is forecasting more showers over the coming days after a largely dry week.

On Friday night, any remaining showers will soon die out to give a mainly dry night, with a mix of clear spells and cloudy periods. Lowest temperatures 5 to 8 C., in light northwest or variable breezes.

There will be some bright or short sunny spells on Saturday, but cloudy periods at times too, with few showers about at times. Highs of 14 to 17 C., in light to moderate northwest breezes.

Showers on Saturday evening will die out gradually after dark, so that much of Saturday night should be dry, with some clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures 6 to 9 C., in light northwesterly breezes.

Sunday will be a day of bright or sunny spells and occasional showers, some heavy in the afternoon. Top temperatures of 13 to 17 C. Moderate northwesterly breezes will be fresh in some western coastal areas.

Sunday night will be mostly dry, with clear spells and any evening showers soon dying out. A cool night with lows of 4 to 7 C., in light northwesterly breezes.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday is likely to be mostly dry and bright, with sunny spells in most places. Some scattered showers, mainly over Ulster, but most places dry. Top temperatures 13 to 17 C. Northwesterly breezes will be mainly light, with some sea breezes developing along south and east coasts. Cool overnight with clear spells and lows of 3 to 6 C.