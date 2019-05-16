This week's Graham Norton Show line-up revealed

With Graham Norton in Tel Aviv this week commentating on the Eurovision, comedian Jack Whitehall deputises in his place as host of his hit BBC chat show.

Regular League Of Their Own panellist Whitehall will take to the hot seat and welcome and clutch of big-name stars to the sofa on Friday evening, May 17.

Author, comedian and Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams is among the guests, as is former Liverpool and Tottenham striker Peter Crouch.

Headlining the line-up is Game of Thrones and Star Wars star Gwendoline Christie and fellow actor Luke Evans who will discuss new projects.

The show airs at 11.05pm on BBC One on Friday, May 17.