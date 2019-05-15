Ireland weather forecast for the rest of the week from Met Éireann

Met Éireann is predicting more changeable weather to dominate from Thursday night onwards as we head towards the weekend.

Wednesday will be dry with spells of hazy sunshine. Warm in most parts, with highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees, but cooler along southern and eastern coasts, in light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

Staying dry in most areas on Wednesday night, with clear spells, but cloud will increase from the Atlantic with a little patchy drizzle developing along some west and southwest coasts by morning. Minimum temperatures 5 to 9 degrees, in light southeasterly or variable breezes.

Thursday will be dry in many areas, with some bright or sunny spells, mainly in the east and north. However, there will be a good deal of cloud and patchy rain and drizzle will occur in west Munster and along the west coast of Connacht. A few scattered showers elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, in mostly light easterly or variable breezes.

Beyond that, Met Éireann expects unsettled and changeable from Thursday night onwards. Friday and the weekend will be a little cooler than recent days, but it will become quite warm again next week.

Many areas will remain dry on Thursday night with variable cloud cover, but there will be further outbreaks of rain and drizzle in parts of west Munster and along the west coast of Connacht. Patches of mist and fog may develop in light easterly or variable breezes. Min. 6 to 9 C.

A few bright or brief sunny spells will develop, mainly in the morning on Friday, but mostly cloudy, with occasional outbreaks of showery rain developing in many areas. Max.13 to 18 Celsius, coolest in the south and east, with light to moderate northeast winds. Further outbreaks of showery rain overnight, mainly in Munster and parts of south Leinster, clearing away southwestwards. Min. 5 to 8 C., in light to moderate north to northeast winds.

The weekend will be unsettled, and while there will be some bright or sunny spells, a good deal of cloud will be prevalent overall, with scattered showers and more persistent rain at times. Dry intervals also. Winds on Saturday will be light to moderate northerly, decreasing light northerly or variable by Sunday. Max. 13 to 18 C.

Early indications suggest a good deal of sunny weather will return in the early days of next week with unsettled conditions returning beyond that.