Eurovision Song Contest 2019 hits our TV screens this week

It’s here …the Eurovision Song Contest kicks off this week with Sarah McTernan representing Ireland in the second semi-final.

We all know that Ireland is the most successful Eurovision country, winning a total of seven times – from ‘Hold Me Now Johnny’ to ‘Why Me Linda’ and winning three years in a row back in the glory days of the nineties.

Millions of us across Europe and the rest of the world will be glued to our TV screens from tomorrow for the semi-finals and grand finale, but in addition to that, Twitter is the perfect place for people to enjoy the banter with like-minded fans.

A little over 5 million tweets were sent in 2015, by 2016 this figure had already risen to around 7 million, and in 2017 around 11.5 million Tweets were shared across Eurovision week.

No matter where you are you can always #JoinTheEurovisionParty on Twitter! To mark this, Twitter has launched a special emoji, which depicts a glittering disco ball - a perfect representation of the Eurovision party spirit.

With the hashtag #JoinTheEurovisionParty people share their best Eurovision moments, comment live on what's happening and make their own contribution to the biggest Eurovision party on Twitter. Eurovision becomes one big party on Twitter that everyone’s invited to.

With rehearsals in full swing and the first semi-final tomorrow night, fans across Europe and beyond have been using #JoinTheEurovisionParty to have the banter, keep up to date with all the latest Eurovision news and try to guess who’s going to make it through to Saturday night’s grand finale. Fingers crossed for our own Sarah McTernan.

Don't miss a thing thanks to Eurovision lists!

To help you connect with fellow fans, Twitter Dublin (@TwitterDublin) has also created a #JoinTheEurovisionParty list of some of Ireland’s biggest Eurovision Tweeters from the last few years to help all Irish followers become a part of the conversation in real time.

Other worthwhile lists for Eurovision-enthusiasts to follow are the Eurovision artists or a list of almost all Eurovision participating countries for 2019 - everything is ready and prepared for you on Twitter.