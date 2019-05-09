Ireland weather forecast for the weekend from Met Éireann

It looks like our weather is to see an upturn in fortunes as we head towards next week with the temperatures rising from this Sunday.

Met Éireann says it will be fairly sunny on Friday morning but more showers will develop by the afternoon as cloud builds up.

However, there will also continue to be long dry periods of weather throughout the day. Highs of 11 to 13 degrees in light breezes.

It will be dry through Saturday and Sunday with good sunshine on both of the days.

Temperatures on Saturday will range from 11 to 14 degrees in almost calm conditions.

During Sunday temps will increase to between 13 and 17 degrees as the breeze turns southeasterly in direction, highest values across Connacht and the Midlands.

Looking beyond that, it will be dry and warm next week with temps in the general range 13 to 20 degrees. Wednesday/Thursday will be the warmest days with the highest temperatures occurring on the western side of the country; southeasterly breezes will keep it a little cooler near the south-Munster, Leinster and east-Ulster coast.