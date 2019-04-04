Earn while you learn: 20 new jobs for Waterford through Accounting Technician Apprenticeship

Twenty jobs are to be created in Waterford though a national accountancy apprenticeship programme which allows applicants to earn while they learn.

The Accounting Technician Apprenticeship is a funded, work-based learning programme where locally-placed apprentices will earn at least €19,000 a year.

Applications for the apprenticeships, which will be based at Waterford College of Further Education, open this week.

Leaving Cert students and mature learners can apply for the programme through Accounting Technicians Ireland.

This apprenticeship provides a real alternative for Leaving Certificate students who prefer practical training to a full-time college programme, or for students who may have embarked on a college course and found that it didn’t suit them. It is also an attractive option for existing employees and mature learners who would like to pursue a career in accounting.

Large accountancy firms such as Grant Thornton, smaller high street practices as well as organisations in industry and the public sector have embraced the new apprenticeship programme. Their apprentices will work in the office four days a week and study in a local college one day a week during the two-year programme, which begins in September.

Successful graduates of the apprenticeship programme may then progress on to full accountancy with Chartered Accountants Ireland or one of the other professional accountancy bodies.

The practical nature of the programme, the salary and the fully-funded fees make the Accounting Technician Apprenticeship particularly appealing to school leavers who prefer learning by experience to full-time college education, according to chief operations officer at Accounting Technicians Ireland Gillian Doherty.

“When students complete the apprenticeship programme, they will have a strong, in-demand accountancy QQI Level 6 award, two years of solid work experience and the opportunity, if they wish, to progress to further study in accountancy, business or finance,” said Ms Doherty.

“This is a pan-sectoral programme which meets the needs of industry, practice and the public sector, and graduates enjoy exemptions from the full range of professional accountancy bodies including Chartered Accountants Ireland, CPA, ACCA, CIMA and IIPA.”

For more details of the apprenticeships see accountingtechnicianapprenticeship.ie